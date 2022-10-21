Treasurer warns floods will hit economy and prices

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Treasurer warns floods will hit economy and pricesPlay00:54SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (840KB)Published 21 October 2022 at 4:55pmSource: SBS News .Published 21 October 2022 at 4:55pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesQuestions turn to Truss replacement as British PMChina turns to social media to counter Xinjiang criticsLabor pledges to repair Great Barrier ReefAustralia lagging in obesity fight: survey