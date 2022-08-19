SBS News In Depth

Triaged in tents - Australia's hospitals under strain

Boy who completed six months of chemotherapy waits 27 hours in hallway of Box Hill hospital (Louise Milligan twitter).jfif

Boy who completed six months of chemotherapy waits 27 hours in hallway of Box Hill hospital (Source: Louise Milligan twitter)

Published 19 August 2022 at 7:43pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Peggy Giakoumelos
Harrowing stories of long waits for beds at Victorian public hospitals show pressure isn't easing. The Federal Heath Minister Mark Butler warns things will remain tough for weeks yet.

