Tributes for victims of Gold Coast dual helicopter crash

HELICOPTER COLLISION GOLD COAST

Floral tributes are seen at the Broadwater Parklands on the Gold Coast, Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Four people are dead and another 13 injured after two helicopters collided before one crashed into the Broadwater on the Gold Coast. (AAP Image/Jono Searle) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / JONO SEARLE/AAPIMAGE

Published 4 January 2023 at 7:31pm
By Tanya Dendrinos
Presented by Emma Kellaway
Tributes continue for the victims of Monday's tragic, dual helicopter crash on the Gold Coast. A number of Go-Fund-Me pages have been set up by loved ones, who say they are still coming to terms with accepting the tragedy. Four people were killed, two children still clinging to life, in a critical condition in hospital.

