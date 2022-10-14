Trump faces subpoena to appear before Capitol riot inquiry

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Trump faces subpoena to appear before Capitol riot inquiryPlay01:08SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.03MB)Published 14 October 2022 at 12:25pmSource: SBS News .Published 14 October 2022 at 12:25pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesReport shows a zoom into electric car salesBen Simmons returns to the NetsTrump faces subpoena to appear before Capitol riot inquiryQueensland pursues further domestic violence laws