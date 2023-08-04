Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Trump pleads not guilty to 2020 election charges
Nadine Seiler protests as she holds a banner reading, "Trump Indicted Again and Again," outside federal court, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Washington, after former President Donald Trump was charged by the Justice Department for his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) Source: AAP / Jose Luis Magana/AP
Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to charges relating to his efforts to overturn the 2020 U-S presidential election results. Mr Trump has been arrested and arraigned on all four charges in the latest in a string of criminal cases.
Share