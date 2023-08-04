Trump pleads not guilty to 2020 election charges

Pictures of the Week North America Photo Gallery

Nadine Seiler protests as she holds a banner reading, "Trump Indicted Again and Again," outside federal court, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Washington, after former President Donald Trump was charged by the Justice Department for his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) Source: AAP / Jose Luis Magana/AP

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to charges relating to his efforts to overturn the 2020 U-S presidential election results. Mr Trump has been arrested and arraigned on all four charges in the latest in a string of criminal cases.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts.



Share

Latest podcast episodes

World Youth Day Lisbon - day 3

Pope Francis addresses hundreds of thousands of young Catholics in Portugal

The Boite Schools Chorus (SBS-Phillippa Carisbrooke).jpg

Bringing the Torres Strait to Victoria

AUSTRALIA MILITARY HELICOPTER CRASH

ADF members devastated by helicopter crash

Great Hall of the People - parliament and meeting hall, Beijing, China

Is China's leadership undergoing a purge?