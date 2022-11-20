Turkey launches airstrikes against Syria and Iraq

Turkish Defence Minister Hulisi Akar (bottom R) watching the progress of the air strikes Source: AAP / TURKISH DEFENCE MINISTRY HANDOUT
Published 21 November 2022 at 10:45am
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
Turkish war planes carried out air strikes on Kurdish militant bases in northern Syria and northern Iraq on Sunday, destroying 89 targets in retaliation for a bomb attack in Istanbul that killed six people one week ago
Published 21 November 2022 at 10:45am
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
Share