SBS News In Depth

Turkey launches airstrikes against Syria and Iraq

SBS News In Depth

Turkish Defence Minister Hulisi Akar (bottom R) watching the progress of the air strikes

Turkish Defence Minister Hulisi Akar (bottom R) watching the progress of the air strikes Source: AAP / TURKISH DEFENCE MINISTRY HANDOUT

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 November 2022 at 10:45am
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News

Turkish war planes carried out air strikes on Kurdish militant bases in northern Syria and northern Iraq on Sunday, destroying 89 targets in retaliation for a bomb attack in Istanbul that killed six people one week ago

Published 21 November 2022 at 10:45am
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Little girl at edge of pool

New research shows huge deficit in swimming skills across Australia

COP27 Climate Summit

COP27 delivers climate fund breakthrough

INQUIRY INTO HISTORICAL LGBTIQ+ DEATHS

First witness addresses Special Commission of Inquiry into LGBTIQ+ hate crimes

QUESTION TIME

Plan to legislate work rights before Christmas