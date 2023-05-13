Turkish opposition candidate drops out of election race

Turkey Elections The Candidates

Muharrem Ince, a politician who once ran as a presidential challenger to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, speaks in front of a poster of modern Turkey's founder, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, during a news conference in Ankara, Turkey, on Feb. 8, 2021. Source: AP / AP

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The Leaders of the main political parties in Turkiye are ramping up their pre-election campaigns as they prepare to head to the ballots this weekend. One of the four main candidates however, has confirmed his withdrawal just a few days short of the election

Listen to Australian and world news and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

DVIR ABRAMOVICH

Anti-Defamation Commission wants neo-Nazi groups categorised 'terrorist organisations'

Deputy Opposition Leader Sussan Ley at Federal Parliament Canberra - SBS News.jpg

Migration set to exacerbate housing crunch: Deputy Opposition Leader Sussan Ley

Over the shoulder view of young Asian woman receiving an incoming suspected call from unknown caller on her smartphone and rejecting the call at home. Device screen showing warning sign as detected by the network provider. Phone scam and fraud concept

'Virtual kidnappings' on the rise again

Jamil Awwad, Juman Abdoh and their son preparing a Halal meal in Sydney - May 12, 2023 SBS News .jpg

Community consternation follows conflicting views over halal status for some foods