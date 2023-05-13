Listen to Australian and world news and follow trending topics with
Turkish opposition candidate drops out of election race
Muharrem Ince, a politician who once ran as a presidential challenger to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, speaks in front of a poster of modern Turkey's founder, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, during a news conference in Ankara, Turkey, on Feb. 8, 2021. Source: AP / AP
The Leaders of the main political parties in Turkiye are ramping up their pre-election campaigns as they prepare to head to the ballots this weekend. One of the four main candidates however, has confirmed his withdrawal just a few days short of the election
