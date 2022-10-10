Two men rescued from a yacht off New South Wales

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Two men rescued from a yacht off New South WalesPlay00:23SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (359.63KB)Published 10 October 2022 at 4:31pmSource: SBS News .Published 10 October 2022 at 4:31pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesNearly two dozen dead in Venezuela floodsUnited States assessment of Russia's nuclear threatAustralian man among the victims of gas explosion in IrelandCOVID vaccine targeting BA.1 available from today