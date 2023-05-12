UK provides Ukraine with cruise missiles

A Storm Shadow missile (Reuters).jpg

A Storm Shadow missile Source: Reuters

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

As talks of Ukraine's counteroffensive ramp up, the UK has pledged to provide Kyiv with much-needed long-range missiles. Allies have previously restricted their support to shorter range weapons, with this new supply offering greater potential in Ukraine's fight. It comes as negotiations to extend Ukraine's Black Sea grain deal are yet to reach an outcome.

Listen to Australian and world news and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

PAKISTAN IMRAN KHAN RELEASE

Imran Khan released - arrest ruled as 'illegal'

SPACE AUSTRALIA BUSHFIRES

Direct link found between Black Summer fires and succeeding floods

CANOLA FIELDS FEATURE

Wide open roads enticing more people from the cities

QUESTION TIME

Budget's migration plan will exacerbate housing crisis: Dutton