UK provides Ukraine with cruise missiles
A Storm Shadow missile Source: Reuters
As talks of Ukraine's counteroffensive ramp up, the UK has pledged to provide Kyiv with much-needed long-range missiles. Allies have previously restricted their support to shorter range weapons, with this new supply offering greater potential in Ukraine's fight. It comes as negotiations to extend Ukraine's Black Sea grain deal are yet to reach an outcome.
