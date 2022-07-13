SBS News In Depth

Ukraine attacks Russian arms depot in southern Ukraine

SBS News In Depth

Russia Ukraine War

This satellite image from Planet Labs PBC shows the aftermath of a Ukrainian strike on a Russian ammunition depot in Nova Kakhovka, Ukraine, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Ukrainian authorities said Tuesday that their forces targeted the Russian ammunition depot in southern Ukraine overnight, resulting in a massive explosion captured on social media. (Planet Labs PBC via AP) Source: Planet Labs PBC/AP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 July 2022 at 1:15pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News

New York City has released an instructional video on what to do in the event of a nuclear attack as Russia says Ukraine's attack on its depot was enabled by US-supplied high precision missiles.

Published 13 July 2022 at 1:15pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
SHARE

Latest podcast episodes

Opposition Leader for Kiribati Tesse Lambourne (supplied).jpg

Empty chairs at the PIF table

Chief Medical Officer Professor Paul Kelly

Reinfection period shrinks for COVID cases

Afghan refugees holding drink cups in Brisbane

Solving skilled worker shortages

The deepest, sharpest infrared image of the distant universe

The image revealing secrets of the universe