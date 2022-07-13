Ukraine attacks Russian arms depot in southern Ukraine

This satellite image from Planet Labs PBC shows the aftermath of a Ukrainian strike on a Russian ammunition depot in Nova Kakhovka, Ukraine, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Ukrainian authorities said Tuesday that their forces targeted the Russian ammunition depot in southern Ukraine overnight, resulting in a massive explosion captured on social media. (Planet Labs PBC via AP) Source: Planet Labs PBC/AP
Published 13 July 2022 at 1:15pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
New York City has released an instructional video on what to do in the event of a nuclear attack as Russia says Ukraine's attack on its depot was enabled by US-supplied high precision missiles.
