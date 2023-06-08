Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Ukraine dam breach escalates humanitarian crisis
Rescue workers evacuate people using a swamp walker vehicle in Kherson, Ukraine Source: AAP / Evgeniy Maloletka/AP
Ukrainian residents in Kherson and surrounding regions are in the midst of an intensifying humanitarian crisis after the destruction of the Kakhovka Dam. The consequences are far-reaching, with the displacement of thousands of residents, reduced access to clean water and effects on the local ecosystem already being seen.
Share