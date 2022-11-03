SBS News In Depth

Ukraine grain export deal revived after Russia backs down

SBS News In Depth

Cargo ships carrying Ukraine grain anchored at the Marmara sea in Istanbul, Turkey on 22 October 2022.

Cargo ships carrying Ukraine grain anchored at the Marmara sea in Istanbul, Turkey on 22 October 2022. Source: AAP / ERDEM SAHIN/EPA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 November 2022 at 4:00pm, updated an hour ago at 4:23pm
By Ben Lewis
Presented by Biwa Kwan
Source: SBS News
Tags
Europe

Russia's President Vladimir Putin says he will allow vital shipments of Ukrainian grain to resume just days after Russia announced it had suspended its support for the deal. But the long-term security of the deal remains fragile.

Published 3 November 2022 at 4:00pm, updated an hour ago at 4:23pm
By Ben Lewis
Presented by Biwa Kwan
Source: SBS News
Tags
Europe
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Aboriginal youths in Brisbane hold a sign reading 'Blak kids matter'.

Noongar teenager Cassius Turvey mourned by thousands marching across Australia and overseas

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

Danish PM resigns a day after winning election

Banana farmer Julie-Ann Murphy (SBS).jpg

Fungal disease threatens Australia's banana crops

Punters are seen reading form guides in front of screens displaying racing odds

Gambling warning messages set to be toughened up