Ukraine grain export deal revived after Russia backs down

Cargo ships carrying Ukraine grain anchored at the Marmara sea in Istanbul, Turkey on 22 October 2022. Source: AAP / ERDEM SAHIN/EPA
Published 3 November 2022 at 4:00pm, updated an hour ago at 4:23pm
By Ben Lewis
Presented by Biwa Kwan
Source: SBS News
Russia's President Vladimir Putin says he will allow vital shipments of Ukrainian grain to resume just days after Russia announced it had suspended its support for the deal. But the long-term security of the deal remains fragile.
