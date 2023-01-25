Ukraine officials fired or resign after anti-corruption drive

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a news conference

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a news conference Source: AAP / AP

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has demanded the resignation of a number of officials in an anti-corruption drive which has seen a senior member of his office resign as well as the Deputy Prosecutor General and the Deputy Defence Minister among others. This comes as the Doomsday Clock reaches 90 seconds to midnight and as Finland considers not applying for NATO membership with Sweden.

