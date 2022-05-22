A man pushes a stalled car past a damaged tram in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov) Source: Alexei Alexandrov/AP

Finland and Sweden are negotiating with Turkey their acceptance into NATO. The news comes as Ukraine rules out agreeing to a ceasefire with Russia, and as the Ukrainian president says his country will not surrender or cede any territory to Russia.

