Ukraine rules out agreeing to a ceasefire with Russia

Ukraine Russia Mariupol

A man pushes a stalled car past a damaged tram in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov) Source: Alexei Alexandrov/AP

Published 22 May 2022 at 1:13pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Finland and Sweden are negotiating with Turkey their acceptance into NATO. The news comes as Ukraine rules out agreeing to a ceasefire with Russia, and as the Ukrainian president says his country will not surrender or cede any territory to Russia.
