Ukraine says it wants peace talks at the UN next year

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Source: AP

Published 27 December 2022 at 8:45am
By SBS News
In an interview with the Associated Press, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kulena says his government is aiming to have a peace summit by the end of February. But he says Russia could only be invited to such a summit if the country faced a war crimes tribunal first. Mr Kuleba is talking to AP's Hanna Arhirova and Eduardo Castillo.

