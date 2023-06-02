Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Ukraine tops agenda for European leaders
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during his press-conference at the European Political Community (EPC) Summit at the Mimi Castle in Bulboaca, Moldova (AAP) Source: EPA / DUMITRU DORU/EPA
A meeting of European leaders in Moldova on Thursday was eventful, with the future of Ukraine at its centre. The forum was larger than the E-U and NATO, and the future of both organisations was discussed, including the potential membership of Ukraine and the position of Hungary.
