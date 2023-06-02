Ukraine tops agenda for European leaders

MOLDOVA EPC SUMMIT

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during his press-conference at the European Political Community (EPC) Summit at the Mimi Castle in Bulboaca, Moldova (AAP) Source: EPA / DUMITRU DORU/EPA

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

A meeting of European leaders in Moldova on Thursday was eventful, with the future of Ukraine at its centre. The forum was larger than the E-U and NATO, and the future of both organisations was discussed, including the potential membership of Ukraine and the position of Hungary.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Israel Pride

Thousands march in Jerusalem's Pride Parade

BEN ROBERTS SMITH COURT

Case dismissed: Ben Roberts-Smith accusations proved substantially true

Australia Papua New Guinea

Pacific security pacts delayed but still moving 'in good faith'

Children at School

Australia moving forward on world-first internet safety codes