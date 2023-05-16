Listen to Australian and world news and follow trending topics with
Ukrainian military push back Russian forces in Bakhmut as Zelenskyy drums up support
Ukrainian soldiers engage Russian forces near Bakhmut Source: AAP / LIBKOS
Ukraine is celebrating its first substantial battlefield victories in half a year, with advances in the eastern city of Bakhmut. Meanwhile, President Volodymr Zelenskyy is securing more military commitments from European allies in a whirlwind trip through the continent.
Share