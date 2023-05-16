Ukrainian military push back Russian forces in Bakhmut as Zelenskyy drums up support

Ukrainian soldiers engage Russian forces near Bakhmut

Ukrainian soldiers engage Russian forces near Bakhmut Source: AAP / LIBKOS

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Ukraine is celebrating its first substantial battlefield victories in half a year, with advances in the eastern city of Bakhmut. Meanwhile, President Volodymr Zelenskyy is securing more military commitments from European allies in a whirlwind trip through the continent.

Listen to Australian and world news and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Students at the University of New South Wales

Is Australia's smaller international student sector costing it regional influence?

Newly elected International Organization for Migration (OIM) Director General Amy Pope

UN migration agency elects first female Director General

Anthony Albanese during his visit to a clinic in Adelaide

Ministers out to spread the word on the Budget

A submerged Lismore sign is seen in central Lismore, NSW, during the 2017 floods

Flood preparations to come under federal control