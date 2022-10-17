UK's controversial mini-budget shredded by new finance minister
Jeremy Hunt and Liz Truss in the House of Commons Source: AAP / House of Commons/PA/Alamy
Published 18 October 2022 at 10:00am
By Allan Lee
Source: SBS News
As Liz Truss' new finance minister announces U-turns on just about all of the budget she and former finance minister Kwazi Kwarteng proposed, the Prime Minister is accused of being 'afraid of her own shadow'. It's been another tough day for Britain's embattled government.
