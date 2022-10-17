SBS News In Depth

UK's controversial mini-budget shredded by new finance minister

SBS News In Depth

Jeremy Hunt and Liz Truss in the House of Commons

Jeremy Hunt and Liz Truss in the House of Commons Source: AAP / House of Commons/PA/Alamy

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 October 2022 at 10:00am
By Allan Lee
Source: SBS News

As Liz Truss' new finance minister announces U-turns on just about all of the budget she and former finance minister Kwazi Kwarteng proposed, the Prime Minister is accused of being 'afraid of her own shadow'. It's been another tough day for Britain's embattled government.

Published 18 October 2022 at 10:00am
By Allan Lee
Source: SBS News
UK's controversial mini-budget shredded by new finance minister
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Prisoner Holding Bars of Cell

The Too Hard Basket - The challenge of life after release from prison

China Party Congress What's Next

China's president vows to stop Taiwanese separatism

VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN NATIONAL PLAN LAUNCH

Ambitious plan to end violence against women and children within one generation

VIC FLOODS CLEAN UP

More than 11,000 Victorians displaced by floods