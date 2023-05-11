UN appeals for Gaza/Israel cross-border attacks to stop

MIDEAST ISRAEL PALESTINIANS CONFLICT

Rockets being launched from the east of Gaza city Source: AAP / MOHAMMED SABER/EPA

There has been a renewed wave of cross-border attacks between Israel and Palestinian territories - the most intense fighting witnessed in nine months. Palestinian militants claimed responsibility for a barrage of rockets fired towards southern Israeli towns, following two days of air raids by Israel over Gaza.

