UN High Commissioner urges Australia to expand refugee intake

Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, tours Kharkiv, Ukraine

Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, tours Kharkiv, Ukraine

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has spoken exclusively to SBS - about how Australia can best assist as global displacement numbers continue to rise. The wide-ranging interview took place during Filippo Grandi's historic visit to Australia - the first by a head of the UN refugee agency in more than a decade.

