UN High Commissioner urges Australia to expand refugee intake
Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, tours Kharkiv, Ukraine Source: Getty / Spencer Platt
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has spoken exclusively to SBS - about how Australia can best assist as global displacement numbers continue to rise. The wide-ranging interview took place during Filippo Grandi's historic visit to Australia - the first by a head of the UN refugee agency in more than a decade.
