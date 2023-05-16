Listen to Australian and world news and follow trending topics with
UN migration agency elects first female Director General
Newly elected International Organization for Migration (OIM) Director General Amy Pope Source: AAP / Pierre Albouy
The United Nations Migration Agency has elected its next Director General and first female leader - US-nominee Amy Pope. In a tense contest with Portuguese incumbent António Vitorino, Ms Pope won the confidence of the International Organization for Migration's member states with her pitch to revolutionise the agency's approach to migration.
Share