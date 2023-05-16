UN migration agency elects first female Director General

Newly elected International Organization for Migration (OIM) Director General Amy Pope

Newly elected International Organization for Migration (OIM) Director General Amy Pope Source: AAP / Pierre Albouy

The United Nations Migration Agency has elected its next Director General and first female leader - US-nominee Amy Pope. In a tense contest with Portuguese incumbent António Vitorino, Ms Pope won the confidence of the International Organization for Migration's member states with her pitch to revolutionise the agency's approach to migration.

