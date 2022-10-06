UN motion to debate China rights abuses blocked

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen UN motion to debate China rights abuses blockedPlay01:06SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.01MB)Published 7 October 2022 at 7:20amSource: SBS News .Published 7 October 2022 at 7:20amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesSolomon Islands reassures Australia over Chinese military baseNSW prepares for further rain and floodingFrench author wins Nobel Prize for LiteratureMigrant boats sink in Aegean Sea