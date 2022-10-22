UN Security Council condemns Russia over Iran drones

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen UN Security Council condemns Russia over Iran dronesPlay01:23SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.26MB)Published 22 October 2022 at 1:35pmSource: SBS News .Published 22 October 2022 at 1:35pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesUN steps up pressure on Russia over civilian strikesA-G unveils crackdown on privacy protectionNew cancer treatments to be subsidised under PBSGina Reinhart pulls out of netball sponsorship