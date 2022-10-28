United Nations warns of global climate catastrophe

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen United Nations warns of global climate catastrophePlay00:56SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (868.13KB)Published 28 October 2022 at 12:17pmSource: SBS News .Published 28 October 2022 at 12:17pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesLand buybacks on offer in flood affected parts of New South WalesOne dead and several injured in mass stabbing in ItalySame-sex marriage now a reality in all of MexicoCarnival says Coral Princess COVID outbreak under control