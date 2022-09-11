Up to 5000 new foster carers needed to meet growing demand

Foster carers Daniel Airey and Andrew Grey say the experience of caring for vulnerable children has been "life-changing". Source: SBS News
Published 11 September 2022 at 6:16pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Gareth Boreham
Source: SBS News
Welfare agencies are using Foster Care Week to issue an urgent call out for more Australians to come forward to foster vulnerable children in need. It's estimated thousands of new carers are needed across the country to meet a growing demand.
