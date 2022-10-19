SBS News In Depth

US democracy struggles on the brink of the mid-term elections

Former President Donald Trump makes his entrance at a rally

Former President Donald Trump makes his entrance at a rally

Published 19 October 2022 at 1:03pm
By Brooke Young, Casey McCarthy
Presented by Brooke Young
In just over two weeks, American voters will go to the polls for the mid-term elections, eager to shape the way the country will be run over the next two years. The rising cost of living and debate over abortion rates are set to dominate voter preferences and determine the make-up of the American Congress.

