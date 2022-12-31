US House panel releases Donald Trump's tax returns he tried to keep secret for years

epa10382809 A photograph taken through a narrow lens hood on a wide-angle lens show six years of former US President Donald J. Trump's tax returns that were released by the House Ways and Means Committee in Washington, DC, USA, 30 December 2022. Six years of former President Donald J. Trump's tax records were released on 30 December, which the former president responded in statement saying 'The Democrats should have never done it, the supreme court should have never approved it, and it's going to lead to horrible things for so many people'. EPA/SHAWN THEW Source: EPA / SHAWN THEW/EPA