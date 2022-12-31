SBS News In Depth

US House panel releases Donald Trump's tax returns he tried to keep secret for years

epa10382809 A photograph taken through a narrow lens hood on a wide-angle lens show six years of former US President Donald J. Trump's tax returns that were released by the House Ways and Means Committee in Washington, DC, USA, 30 December 2022. Six years of former President Donald J. Trump's tax records were released on 30 December, which the former president responded in statement saying 'The Democrats should have never done it, the supreme court should have never approved it, and it's going to lead to horrible things for so many people'. EPA/SHAWN THEW Source: EPA / SHAWN THEW/EPA

Published 31 December 2022 at 1:00pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News

Democrats in US Congress have released six years of Donald Trump's tax records to the public. The documents disclose the records the former president has long sought to keep secret, dealing another setback as he again seeks the White House in 2024.

