US-Pacific talks focus on climate change

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken greets dignitaries from Pacific Island Countries during the U.S.-Pacific Island Summit

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken greets dignitaries from Pacific Island Countries during the U.S.-Pacific Island Summit Source: AAP / Kevin Wolf/AP

Published 29 September 2022 at 1:26pm
By Deborah Groarke
Source: SBS News

An important summit has begun with Pacific leaders in the United States. The White House is looking to counter China's growing influence in the region. The talks are focussing on climate change as well as other pressing issues for the Indo-Pacific region, including the coronavirus pandemic, economic recovery, and maritime security

