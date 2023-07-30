US pushes back on Assange, talks up security at AUSMIN

AUSMIN BRISBANE

Foreign Minister Penny Wong and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at AUSMIN press conference (AAP) Source: AAP / DARREN ENGLAND/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The United States has pushed back on Australia's request to release Wikileaks founder Julian Assange. It comes as powerful members of the Biden Administration have met with their Australian counterparts in Brisbane for strategic defence and security talks.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dhuwa Turtle Hunt (Supplied National Maritime Museum of Australia).jpg

Why bark paintings were crucial to the milestone Yolngu sea rights decision

A picture of Reg Saunders (image held by Aust War Memorial).jpg

War Memorial to recognise First Nations veterans of Korean War

Themis. Lady justice.

Who are the Australians denied the right to sit on juries?

Turning the first sod for the Upper South Creek Advanced Water Recycling Centre (SBS LMurray).jpg

Poo for power: turning waste water into bio-gas