US pushes back on Assange, talks up security at AUSMIN
Foreign Minister Penny Wong and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at AUSMIN press conference (AAP) Source: AAP / DARREN ENGLAND/AAPIMAGE
The United States has pushed back on Australia's request to release Wikileaks founder Julian Assange. It comes as powerful members of the Biden Administration have met with their Australian counterparts in Brisbane for strategic defence and security talks.
