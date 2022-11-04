US secures South Korea alliance during period of 'high tension'

South Korea's National Defense minister and US Secretary Lloyd Austin. Source: AAP
Published 4 November 2022 at 11:30am, updated an hour ago at 11:54am
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Source: SBS News
The US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin has met his with South Korean counterpart, with the pair reaffirming their alliance in the face of escalating missile tests. North Korea has fired multiple missiles in response to US-South Korea military exercises, which began on Monday, with Japan also lodging a diplomatic protest over similar missile tests.
