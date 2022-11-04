SBS News In Depth

US secures South Korea alliance during period of 'high tension'

South Korea's National Defense minister and US Secretary Lloyd Austin at the airport.

South Korea's National Defense minister and US Secretary Lloyd Austin. Source: AAP

Published 4 November 2022 at 11:30am, updated an hour ago at 11:54am
By Peggy Giakoumelos
The US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin has met his with South Korean counterpart, with the pair reaffirming their alliance in the face of escalating missile tests. North Korea has fired multiple missiles in response to US-South Korea military exercises, which began on Monday, with Japan also lodging a diplomatic protest over similar missile tests.

