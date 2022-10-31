SBS News In Depth

US to deploy B-52 long range bombers at TIndal Airbase in the NT

B-52 Bomber Airplanes flying at sunset

Published 31 October 2022 at 7:50pm
By Julien Oeuillet
The United States and Australia are expected to expand the facilities of the Tindal airbase, in the Northern Territory, south of Darwin. The expansion should allow the American forces to deploy the B-52, a long-range bomber that has been called the work-force of the US Air Force.

