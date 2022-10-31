US to deploy B-52 long range bombers at TIndal Airbase in the NT

B-52 Bomber Airplanes flying at sunset Source: Getty / guvendemir/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Published 31 October 2022 at 7:50pm
By Julien Oeuillet
Source: SBS News
The United States and Australia are expected to expand the facilities of the Tindal airbase, in the Northern Territory, south of Darwin. The expansion should allow the American forces to deploy the B-52, a long-range bomber that has been called the work-force of the US Air Force.
Published 31 October 2022 at 7:50pm
By Julien Oeuillet
Source: SBS News
Share