SBS News In Depth

US whistleblowers allege Facebook blocked essential Australian service sites for commercial advantage

SBS News In Depth

Illustrations in Brazil.

In this photo illustration the Facebook logo seen displayed on a smartphone screen, with graphic representation of the stock market in the background. (Photo by Rafael Henrique / SOPA Images/Sipa USA) Source: SOPA Images/Sipa USA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 May 2022 at 8:21pm
By Danielle Robertson, Stephanie Corsetti
Presented By Stephanie Corsetti
Tags
New documents say the social media site banned thousands of government and health care services as a negotiating tool - but the company is refuting those claims.
Published 6 May 2022 at 8:21pm
By Danielle Robertson, Stephanie Corsetti
Presented By Stephanie Corsetti
Tags
SHARE

Latest podcast episodes

MELBOURNE DAILY LIFE

Recent migrants paid less then they were a decade ago

ELECTION22 ANTHONY ALBANESE ELECTION CAMPAIGN

Albanese visits food bank while Morrison denies avoiding key seat

LIVESTOCK VESSEL TOUR FEATURE

Labor mixes its messages on live sheep exports

On the Money

SBS On the Money: What is stagflation? + GST fraud warning