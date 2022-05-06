US whistleblowers allege Facebook blocked essential Australian service sites for commercial advantage
In this photo illustration the Facebook logo seen displayed on a smartphone screen, with graphic representation of the stock market in the background. (Photo by Rafael Henrique / SOPA Images/Sipa USA) Source: SOPA Images/Sipa USA
Published 6 May 2022 at 8:21pm
By Danielle Robertson, Stephanie Corsetti
Presented By Stephanie Corsetti
Tags
New documents say the social media site banned thousands of government and health care services as a negotiating tool - but the company is refuting those claims.
Published 6 May 2022 at 8:21pm
By Danielle Robertson, Stephanie Corsetti
Presented By Stephanie Corsetti
Tags
SHARE