Victoria pledges more financial support as state continues to deal with developing flood emergency
CFA crews sandbagging Campaspe Esplanade in the town of Echuca, Victoria Source: AAP / BRENDAN MCCARTHY/AAPIMAGE
Published 18 October 2022 at 7:17pm
By Sean Wales, Gloria Kalache
Presented by Gloria Kalache
Source: SBS News
While floodwaters are receding slowly across much of the state, more rain is expected towards the end of the week and into the weekend.
Published 18 October 2022 at 7:17pm
By Sean Wales, Gloria Kalache
Presented by Gloria Kalache
Source: SBS News
Share