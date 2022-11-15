SBS News In Depth

'Vital to chart the right course with the US' - Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping greets his US counterpart Joe Biden before their meeting

Chinese President Xi Jinping greets his US counterpart Joe Biden before their meeting Source: AAP / XINHUA /LI XUEREN

Published 15 November 2022 at 1:13pm
By Tys Occhiuzzi
Source: SBS News

US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping have met for face-to-face talks on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali. The three-hour meeting aimed to ease tensions between the two economic superpowers, which has threatened to spiral into a new Cold War.

