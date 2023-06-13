Volodymyr Zelenskyy says his forces are making progress

Ukraine is making gains against Russian forces, recapturing seven villages, as five NATO countries discuss support for Ukraine's counter-offensive and into the future. On Russia Day President Vladimir Putin visits injured soldiers in hospital, while in New Zealand the head of Radio New Zealand apologises after a journalist alters more than a dozen articles inserting in them Russian propaganda

