Volodymyr Zelenskyy says his forces are making progress
Vladimir Putin hands out awards to soldiers said to have been wounded in Ukraine Source: AAP / VLADIMIR ASTAPKOVICH / KREMLIN / POOL/EPA
Ukraine is making gains against Russian forces, recapturing seven villages, as five NATO countries discuss support for Ukraine's counter-offensive and into the future. On Russia Day President Vladimir Putin visits injured soldiers in hospital, while in New Zealand the head of Radio New Zealand apologises after a journalist alters more than a dozen articles inserting in them Russian propaganda
