Voters in Brazil cast votes in final round of presidential elections

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Voters in Brazil cast votes in final round of presidential electionsPlay00:48SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (747KB)Published 30 October 2022 at 8:45am, updated 27 minutes ago at 10:46amSource: SBS News .Published 30 October 2022 at 8:45am, updated 27 minutes ago at 10:46amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesAuthorities in Iraq investigate deadly explosion in BaghdadFrench-Australian environmentalist kidnapped in ChadFlood damage assessed in Victorian town of KerangA seventh interest rate rise expected on Melbourne Cup day