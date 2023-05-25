WA to bring in the toughest gun laws in Australia: Premier McGowan

WA SCHOOL SHOOTING ARREST

WA police image of the arrest of a 15-year-old boy at the Atlantis Beach Baptist College in Perth Source: AAP / SUPPLIED/PR IMAGE

West Australian Premier Mark McGowan is looking to implement the country's toughest gun laws in his state, following Wednesday's shooting at a Perth school. The 15-year-old suspect remains in custody, as the school is temporarily closed.

