WA to bring in the toughest gun laws in Australia: Premier McGowan
WA police image of the arrest of a 15-year-old boy at the Atlantis Beach Baptist College in Perth Source: AAP / SUPPLIED/PR IMAGE
West Australian Premier Mark McGowan is looking to implement the country's toughest gun laws in his state, following Wednesday's shooting at a Perth school. The 15-year-old suspect remains in custody, as the school is temporarily closed.
