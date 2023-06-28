Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Wagner leader warned he would be 'crushed like a bug'
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko Source: AAP / BELARUS PRESIDENT PRESS-SERVICE /HANDOUT HANDOUT/EPA
The Wagner mercenary group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has arrived in Belarus after being exiled from Russia following his short-lived mutiny. The Belarusian president, Alexander Lukashenko, says he convinced the mercenary chief to end the mutiny after warning him he'd be "crushed like a bug" by Russian forces.
Share