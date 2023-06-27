Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Wagner soldiers given ultimatum
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company Source: AAP / AP
President Putin has condemned the leaders of the Wagner mercenary group after the end of a short-lived mutiny in Russia. He says all Wagner fighters must now choose to either join the Russian military, head home or leave for Belarus. Wagner chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin, says the uprising was a protest of Russia's defence ministry and he did not intend to shed Russian blood.
