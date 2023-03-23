Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Warnings of a global water crisis and calls for quick action
Children play and fill plastic bottles with water from a water well in Peshawar, Pakistan Source: Anadolu / Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
For the time in almost 50-years the United Nations is holding a Water Conference. Organisers hope it will mark a turning point, with countries and stakeholders spurred to take action to met global targets around the consumption and security of water.
Share