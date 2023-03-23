Warnings of a global water crisis and calls for quick action

World Water Day in Pakistan

Children play and fill plastic bottles with water from a water well in Peshawar, Pakistan Source: Anadolu / Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

For the time in almost 50-years the United Nations is holding a Water Conference. Organisers hope it will mark a turning point, with countries and stakeholders spurred to take action to met global targets around the consumption and security of water.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GED KEARNEY ENDOMETRIOSIS PRESSER

The federal government has announced details of 20 clinics across Australia to treat endometriosis

Contraceptive pills

There is new research on the links between breast cancer risk and progestogen-only contraception

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

Widespread strikes in Ukraine as war of words continues

NASA ROCKET LAUNCH AUSTRALIA

NASA looks to Australia to join its journey to Mars