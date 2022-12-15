'We are stronger together': Palau President welcomes deeper engagement with Australia
Palau's President, Surangel Whipps Jr, says measures to boost the country's tourism sector are particularly welcome, including the launch of weekly flights from Brisbane to Palau from February 2023. Source: SBS News
Published 15 December 2022 at 2:58pm
Source: SBS News
Palau's President, Surangel Whipps Jr, is urging Australia help up its efforts to help Pacific Island nations adapt to climate change. He says more needs to be done on mitigation, adaptation, and loss and damage. It comes as Foreign Minister Penny Wong announces a renewed engagement with Palau during a visit to the country.
