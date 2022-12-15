SBS News In Depth

'We are stronger together': Palau President welcomes deeper engagement with Australia

SBS News In Depth

Palau Surangel Whipps

Palau's President, Surangel Whipps Jr, says measures to boost the country's tourism sector are particularly welcome, including the launch of weekly flights from Brisbane to Palau from February 2023. Source: SBS News

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 December 2022 at 2:58pm
Source: SBS News
Tags
World

Palau's President, Surangel Whipps Jr, is urging Australia help up its efforts to help Pacific Island nations adapt to climate change. He says more needs to be done on mitigation, adaptation, and loss and damage. It comes as Foreign Minister Penny Wong announces a renewed engagement with Palau during a visit to the country.

Published 15 December 2022 at 2:58pm
Source: SBS News
Tags
World
Share

Latest podcast episodes

UN IRAN RIGHTS

Removal of Iran from UN women's group angers Iran, China and Russia

Former Socceroo Mark Bosnich (SBS).jpg

Mark Bosnich looks ahead to the France-Argentina World Cup final

2022

No easy run into the World Cup final for France against Morocco

US-SHOOTING-POLITICS-ANNIVERSARY

US Congress urged to strengthen gun laws ten years after Sandy Hook shooting