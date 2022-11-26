SBS News In Depth

'We become angrier and more united' - Ukrainians are defiant

SBS News In Depth

Car headlights are the only illumination in blacked-out Kyiv

Car headlights are the only illumination in blacked-out Kyiv Source: Getty / Global Images Ukraine

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 November 2022 at 2:02pm
By Claire Slattery
Source: SBS News

Russian President Vladimir Putin has met with the mothers of Russian soldiers who were killed in the war with Ukraine. It comes as Ukraine continues to battle power outages, after a major Russian bombardment of critical energy infrastructure this week

Published 26 November 2022 at 2:02pm
By Claire Slattery
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Members of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) deployed as part of the East African Community Regional Force (EACRF) arrive at the airport in Goma

African leaders meet over violence in Democratic Republic of Congo

Children suffering from malnutrition in Afghanistan

Humanitarian situation in Afghanistan is 'a catastrophe'

Australia national team head coach Graham Arnold and player Aziz Behich (R) during a press conference in Doha.

Drama and intrigue on Day 5 of the World Cup

Thread Together CEO Anthony Chesler (SBS - Sandra fulloon).jpg

Why this project is giving away designer clothes for free