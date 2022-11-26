'We become angrier and more united' - Ukrainians are defiant

Car headlights are the only illumination in blacked-out Kyiv Source: Getty / Global Images Ukraine
Published 26 November 2022 at 2:02pm
By Claire Slattery
Source: SBS News
Russian President Vladimir Putin has met with the mothers of Russian soldiers who were killed in the war with Ukraine. It comes as Ukraine continues to battle power outages, after a major Russian bombardment of critical energy infrastructure this week
Published 26 November 2022 at 2:02pm
By Claire Slattery
Source: SBS News
Share