'We have a steep mountain ahead of us' - NZ PM Chris Hipkins

A recreation vehicle is piled on debris and surrounded by floodwater in Hawkes Bay

A recreation vehicle is piled on debris and surrounded by floodwater in Hawkes Bay

The number of people confirmed to have died after Cyclone Gabrielle struck New Zealand has risen to 11. More than 3,000 people remain unaccounted for and thousands of people are still without power. And police have arrested 59 people for looting and dishonesty

