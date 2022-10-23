Weather bureau tips more rain havoc ahead

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Weather bureau tips more rain havoc aheadPlay01:03SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (977.63KB)Published 23 October 2022 at 7:51pmSource: SBS News .Published 23 October 2022 at 7:51pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesAustralia signs up to methane emission cut pledgeQLD south-east hit by more than 150 millimetres of rainStatue unveiled as tribute to US civil rights movementMan killed in Bolivia demonstrations