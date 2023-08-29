What does it take to bring down Donald Trump? Not court cases, apparently.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in March

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in March Source: AAP / Alex Brandon/AP

Donald Trump's popularity is largely unchanged among his supporters and his dominance leaves little room for his competitors in the Republican party. SBS's Janice Petersen has been speaking with US political analyst Eric Ham about the impact that Mr Trump's time in court might have on his election campaign.

