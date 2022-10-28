SBS News In Depth

What happened to that other global health emergency - monkeypox?

Monkeypox

A vial containing the monkeypox vaccine and a syringe Source: AAP / Nell Redmond/AP

Published 28 October 2022 at 7:56pm
By Biwa Kwan, Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Phillippa Carisbrooke
Monkeypox made headlines when it was declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organisation in July. Since then Australian sexual health workers and public health campaigners have been working to get members of at-risk communities immunised.

