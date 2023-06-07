What is the military analysis of the collapse of the Kakhovka dam?

The destruction of the Kakhovka dam

The destruction of the Kakhovka dam Source: AAP / Office of the President of Ukrai/Cover Images

The destruction of the Kakhovka dam in Ukraine's Southern Kherson region is being described by the UN as a 'catastrophe'. At this stage there's no conclusive evidence to confirm how the dam was breached or who was behind it - but Russia and Ukraine are laying the blame squarely on each other. SBS's Janice Petersen has been speaking with Retired Australian Army Major General Mick Ryan for his analysis of the situation.

