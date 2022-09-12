SBS News In Depth

When Royalty touched Wagga

Royal enthusiast Norma Higginson from Wagga Wagga has fond memories of meeting the Queen (SBS).jpg

Royal enthusiast Norma Higginson from Wagga Wagga has fond memories of meeting the Queen Source: SBS News / SBS

Published 12 September 2022 at 4:56pm
By Krishani Dhanji
Source: SBS News

Over her lifetime, Queen Elizabeth visited dozens of Australian towns and cities, with those she touched mourning her loss, and remembering her affection for the regions. She passed through Wagga Wagga and the Riverina on her first trip down under, where some of her most enthusiastic followers remain.

