Whereabouts of ousted leader in Burkina Faso unknown

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Whereabouts of ousted leader in Burkina Faso unknownPlay00:46SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (718.5KB)Published 2 October 2022 at 9:45amSource: SBS News .Published 2 October 2022 at 9:45amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesNew Bulgaria-Greece gas pipeline means 'freedom' from Russia gas imports, EU chief saysNovak Djokovic reaches fourth final of his 2022 seasonMassive clean up after deadly Hurricane IanNorth Korea fires fourth round of missile tests in a week