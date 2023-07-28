Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Who are the Australians denied the right to sit on juries?
Statue of justice Source: Getty / Zolnierek/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Some people try to avoid it, but for members of Australia's deaf and blind communities, jury service is a human right they are routinely denied. Now, calls to make jury duty more inclusive are growing, with new recommendations from the Victorian Law Reform Commission tabled in the state parliament.
